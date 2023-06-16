In Mariupol, the invaders are preparing the population for the upcoming evacuation

07:16 03 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The fact that Russia is not in Mariupol forever became even more noticeable after the announcements from the invaders about the upcoming evacuation of local residents. This was announced on Friday, June 2, by the Mariupol City Council on Telegram.

"A photo of an announcement in one of the housing cooperatives appeared in local public pages, which refers to the compilation of lists for evacuation," the message says.

At the same time, the invaders note that only those who do not have "problems with the law" will be able to get into the evacuation queue.

The message says about the need to pay utility bills. For non-payment - threaten with administrative responsibility.

"Even before fleeing, the invaders are thinking about how to get at least some money," the city council said.

Recall that in Melitopol, Russian invaders are using blackmail and threats to force people to obtain Russian passports.. Residents of the occupied territories are faced with a choice: get a Russian passport or die.