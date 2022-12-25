In the Lugansk region, the invaders are mobilizing and destroying Ukrainian books

09:13 11 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The invaders in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region conduct searches in educational institutions, and also strengthened the measures of forced mobilization. This was announced on December 11 by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that over the past two weeks, "raids" have been carried out to identify and destroy books in the Ukrainian language and materials containing the symbols of Ukraine.

In addition, in order to replenish the personnel of the units operating in the Severodonetsk direction, forced mobilization was intensified in the occupied Luhansk region.

"In the city of Krasny Luch, the number of patrols has increased, which check the documents of men, hand over subpoenas and take them to the collection point for the mobilized," the report says.

Earlier, the Main Intelligence Directorate reported that Russia, against the backdrop of losses in the war, does not stop mobilization and plans to recruit 17-year-olds in the occupied Ukrainian territories.

There is a shortage of medicines in the "LPR", only militants receive them - OVA