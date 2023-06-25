Occupants concentrate equipment on one of airfields in Crimea - Atesh

10:19 25 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian military does not draw any conclusions from past defeats. An example of this is Chernobaevka. Now, according to the Atesh partisan movement, the Russians have chosen the old airfield in Oktyabrsky to concentrate military equipment in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

As noted by the Crimean partisans, in particular, infantry fighting vehicles, KamAZ trucks, Tigr armored cars are brought to the airfield.

"We came from the side of the Simferopol region, some of them - fields. The accumulation of equipment in the amount of forty-fifty units of new equipment in addition to the existing one ... A new Chernobaevka is planned," the movement noted.

In total, Russia has 15 military airfields on the occupied peninsula, which it uses for air strikes on Ukrainian cities.

It should be noted that President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the liberation of Crimea is one of the tasks of the spring-summer campaign of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Recall that in the northern part of the Crimea temporarily occupied by the Russians, eyewitnesses heard explosions, the sounds of machine gun fire.

Earlier it was reported that the Russians are preparing a man-made disaster in the Crimea.