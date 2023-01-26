The Kremlin commented on Zelensky's statement

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has long ceased to be a possible opponent for discussions for Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
This was announced on Thursday, January 26, by Kremlin speaker Dmitry Peskov, commenting on Zelensky's statement that he was "not interested" in negotiating with Putin.
Recall that in an interview with the British TV channel Sky News, Zelensky said that Putin was nobody for him after he unleashed a war against Ukraine.
