President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has long ceased to be a possible opponent for discussions for Russian leader Vladimir Putin.



This was announced on Thursday, January 26, by Kremlin speaker Dmitry Peskov, commenting on Zelensky's statement that he was "not interested" in negotiating with Putin.

"We know with what promises Zelensky was elected president. It is absolutely not difficult to remember them ourselves and remind those voters who voted for him in Ukraine. He did not solve the problem of Donbass, he did not fulfill the Minsk agreements, moreover, as it turned out, he was not going to fulfill them, he was preparing for war,” Peskov said. “Therefore, let’s put it this way, he himself has long ceased to be a possible opponent for discussions for President Putin,” Peskov said.