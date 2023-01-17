The Kremlin decided to increase the army

15:23 17 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The head of the Kremlin regime approved the decision to increase the army to 1.5 million people by 2026. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation on Tuesday, January 17.

"The President of the Russian Federation has made a decision to increase the size of the Armed Forces to 1.5 million servicemen," Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said during the meeting.



The increase in the size of the Russian army involves:

two new military districts will be created - the Moscow and Leningrad military districts, as well as self-sufficient groupings of troops (forces) in the temporarily occupied territories.

it is planned to form an army corps in Karelia, three motorized rifle divisions as part of the Ground Forces and two airborne assault divisions of the Airborne Forces;

it is planned to reorganize into motorized rifle divisions seven motorized rifle brigades in the Western, Central, Eastern military districts and the Northern Fleet and to strengthen the combat component of the Russian Navy, the Russian Aerospace Forces and the strategic missile forces.

According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, the increase in the size of the army will take place over the next three years - from 2023 to 2026.



In particular, in the course of building up forces, Russia plans to increase the number of training grounds in military districts and "on the territories of new subjects of the Russian Federation", organize their training by increasing the capacity of existing training centers and "creating new ones."



All changes are said to be funded "with budget appropriations" and "to the extent necessary".