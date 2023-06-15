8 countries have already entered the "coalition of fighters" for Ukraine - OP

11:36 02 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Currently, the so-called "coalition of fighters" includes eight countries. Perhaps their number will be increased.

This was announced by Deputy Head of the President's Office Ihor Zhovkva.



According to him, as a result of the trip of President Volodymyr Zelensky to the summit of the European Political Community in Moldova, it was possible to determine the contours of the coalition of fighters and take real steps to accelerate the training of pilots and technicians for fourth-generation fighters, "including, but not limited to the F-16."

"The basis of the European part of the coalition has been formed with the participation of eight countries (soon there will be more): Great Britain, the Netherlands, Poland, Denmark, Sweden, Belgium, Portugal and France. We even adopted a separate joint statement on this issue with the President of France," Zhovkva wrote.

According to him, the agreements reached make it possible to count on specific decisions regarding the volume and mechanism for training pilots and maintenance personnel, as well as creating conditions and appropriate infrastructure for fighter jets at the next meeting in the Ramstein format.



Zhovkva added that by the time Ukraine receives modern fighter jets from partners, Ukraine should have a sufficient number of reliable means of protection against Russian air attacks.