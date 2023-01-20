A meeting between the Prime Minister of Ukraine and US senators took place in Kyiv

18:07 20 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Denys Shmyhal discussed key topics of cooperation with US senators: weapons, finance, energy, sanctions, and reconstruction.



The head of government announced this on Telegram on January 20.



He noted that on Friday Kyiv was visited by "true friends of Ukraine" - US Senators Lindsey Graham, Richard Blumenthal, Sheldon Whitehouse.

"We discussed key topics of cooperation: weapons, finance, energy, sanctions, reconstruction. It is at this moment that the Ramstein meeting is taking place, so we are counting on powerful results. Along with military support, it is important to strengthen sanctions against the aggressor - we expect restrictions, in particular, against the Russian nuclear sphere," the prime minister said.

He added that he thanked the senators for their personal contribution to the strengthening of Ukraine.