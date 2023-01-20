A meeting between the Prime Minister of Ukraine and US senators took place in Kyiv

Denys Shmyhal discussed key topics of cooperation with US senators: weapons, finance, energy, sanctions, and reconstruction.
The head of government announced this on Telegram on January 20.
He noted that on Friday Kyiv was visited by "true friends of Ukraine" - US Senators Lindsey Graham, Richard Blumenthal, Sheldon Whitehouse.
He added that he thanked the senators for their personal contribution to the strengthening of Ukraine.
