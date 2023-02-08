A plan for future relations between Ukraine and Belarus after the Victory was discussed in Kyiv

18:24 08 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Today, on February 8, a round table "Belarusian Platform: a public conversation about the future" was held in Kyiv, during which public activists, politicians, historians and political scientists discussed the future of Ukrainian-Belarusian relations.

The round table was organized by the Public Organization "Agency for the Development of Democracy and Information Freedoms".

It was attended by:

Aleksey Frantskevich - Belarusian public figure, head of the Free Belarus Charitable Foundation;

Andriy Sheuchik - representative of the headquarters of the Regiment Kastus Kalinouski;

Igor Tishkevich - Belarusian analyst, expert of the Ukrainian Institute for the Future;

Alexander Dobrovolsky - Belarusian political expert, adviser to Svetlana Tikhanovskaya;

Elena Gergel - the wife of Vasily "Syabro" Parfenkov, who died in Ukraine, a Belarusian political prisoner, a veteran of the ATO, died on June 26, 2022 near Lisichansk in a battle with Russian invaders;

Pavel Sharapin, a Belarusian volunteer and philanthropist, has been living in Ukraine since 2008;

Irina Lukashenko is a Belarusian volunteer, she has been in Ukraine since 2021;

Solomiya Bobrovskaya - Ukrainian public and political figure, People's Deputy of Ukraine of the IXth convocation;

Oles Doniy - Ukrainian politician, public and cultural figure. People's Deputy of Ukraine VI and VII convocations. Head of the Center for Political Values Research;

Ivan Fursenko - Ukrainian politician, member of the Committee of Regions Ukraine-Belarus;

Oleksandr Makobriy - Head of the Main Department for Information Policy of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine;

Aleksey Tretyakov-Grodzevich - Chief Specialist of the Project Work and Monitoring Department of the Main Directorate for Information Policy of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine;

Pavel Gay-Nyzhnyk - Ukrainian historian, public and political figure. Doctor of Historical Sciences, Academician of the Ukrainian Academy of Sciences, Academician of the Academy of Political Sciences of Ukraine;

Evgeny Magda - Ukrainian political scientist, head of the Institute of World Politics;

Dmitry Zolotukhin - an expert on information wars, former Deputy Minister of Information Policy of Ukraine, founder of the Post-Information Society Institute;

Maxim Pleshko - Ukrainian political scientist, Ph.D. in Philosophy, Center for Belarusian Communications; Aleksey Tolkachev - Ukrainian ideologist, founder of the Dream Country Charitable Foundation;

Yuriy Fedorenko - Head of the Agency for the Development of Democracy and Information Freedoms;

Denis Urbanovich - Belarusian public figure, leader of the Young Front organization, fighter of the Regiment of Kastus Kalinouski;

Elena Podolyan - psychotherapist, director of the public organization "Forpost".

The roundtable participants discussed what Ukrainians and Belarusians need to do to prevent Belarus from becoming a source of threats to national security, and whether Ukraine and Belarus can return to good neighborliness and under what conditions. In particular, what are the steps for this

undertake official Kyiv.

Kalinovsky's regiment is waiting for a document from Ukraine on future relations with Belarus



Belarus and Ukraine are connected not only by the fact that the territory of the northern neighbor is used by the aggressor country for constant shelling of our state. We should also not forget that many Belarusians today are helping to fight against the aggressive war of Russia, and the majority of the people of Belarus do not support Russian aggression.



However, despite this, in Ukraine there is no plan for future relations between the two states after the Victory. This was also noted by the speakers at the round table "Belarusian Platform: a public conversation about the future".

In particular, Andrei Sheuchik, a representative of the headquarters of the Kastus Kalinovsky Regiment, stressed that today Belarusians are helping Ukraine regain its territorial integrity, but they cannot influence the future relations of states in any way and express their opinion on this matter.. This is because so far there is no strategy on the Ukrainian side regarding the future relations of the countries.

"While we are fighting, while we are studying, while we have certain hopes, but we do not have any strategy, there is not a single line, not a word about what Ukraine will do with Belarus. This is not. We must have a plan. And if there is no such plan, then what can we talk about? That is, we can neither correct nor express our opinion on this matter, because this subject does not exist," he stressed.

Also, a representative of the headquarters of the Regiment named after Kastus Kalinovsky stressed that everyone should work on this document: both the political structures of Ukraine and the activists of Belarus.

"When time permits, it is possible to develop the most effective strategy towards Belarus. What to do, how to do it is the political will of Ukraine, and we, the Kalinovsky regiment, must agree with this," he said.

Belarusian activist Aleksey Frantskevich said that the situation in Belarus has changed rapidly after Russia began to use it as a springboard to attack Ukraine. Previously, opponents of the self-proclaimed President Alexander Lukashenko once again

appealed to the leadership of Russia. At the same time, it became bad manners.

Free Belarusians finally understood that the idea of a union state, which Lukashenka so actively promoted, is the way to the loss of statehood.



Frantskevich stressed that since February 2022, Belarus has been de facto occupied by foreign troops, and Belarusians have been restricted from moving. The country is dominated by total control and persecution. The activist noted that Belarus resembles the Gulag.



According to Frantskevich, if nothing is done, Moscow will soon put pressure on Lukashenka in matters of a common currency and a joint army. Then Gauleiter Lukashenka can be removed, and a “governor” from the Kremlin can be put in his place.



There are two ways for Belarus to stop being a dominion of the Russian Empire.

Frantskevich noted that there are two ways for Belarus to stop being a dominion of the Russian Empire.