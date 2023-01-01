On New Year's Eve, Ukrainian defenders repulsed enemy attacks in two regions - General Staff

Over the past day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in the areas of nine settlements. This is stated in the operational summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
We are talking about the offensive of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Stelmakhovka, Ploshchadka and Belogorovka in the Luhansk region and Soledar, Bakhmutskoe, Bakhmut, Ozaryanovka, Maryinka and Pobeda-Donetska.
In general, civilian infrastructure in about a dozen regions suffered during these days.
The General Staff also stressed that the threat of enemy air and missile strikes remains throughout Ukraine and urged citizens to be extremely careful.
Recall, the Air Defense Forces over Kyiv destroyed 23 enemy targets on New Year's Eve.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments