In which regions of Ukraine did rashists commit the most violence?

18:59 20 January Kyiv, Ukraine

According to the prosecutor's office and the National Police, 155 cases of sexual violence committed by the invaders have already been recorded, most of all in the Kherson and Kyiv regions.



This is reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.



As the head of the profile department of the Office of the Prosecutor General Irina Didenko noted, in fact, the number of such facts is much larger, we are talking about cases where the victims are ready to testify right now.