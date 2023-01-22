In what areas and when will decisive and heavy battles take place - GUR

The decisive moment in the war between Ukraine and Russia will be the spring and early summer of this year. After this stage, it will be possible to talk about the timing of the end of the war. Vadim Skibitsky, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, said this in an interview with Delfi.ee.
At the same time, he noted that a new Russian attack on Kyiv from Belarus is unlikely, as well as active hostilities in southern Ukraine, since the occupiers are more concerned about Crimea.
However, when asked by a journalist what is the probability that the war will end in 2023, the intelligence representative recommended "not to look that far."
Also, according to him, the main battlefield, where decisive and heavy battles will take place, will be concentrated in two areas.. Donetsk and Luhansk, which the Russians are trying to completely occupy.
He stressed that the main battlefield will be in the Donbass, this is confirmed by the battles for Bakhmut and Soledar.
Earlier, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov expressed confidence that after a few more even small victories of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the front, the Russians would start to flee.
