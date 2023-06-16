07:04 04 June Kyiv, Ukraine

No matter how hard the Kremlin tried to declare that the goals of the Russian "special operation" in Ukraine "have not changed and will be fulfilled", the State Duma heard a frank and justified recognition of the complete defeat of Russia and the failure of all plans and goals of the war.

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots, member of the pro-government United Russia party Konstantin Zatulin stated the failure of the so-called SVO. On Saturday, June 3, reports The Moscow times.

According to him, Russia failed to achieve any of the goals set by President Vladimir Putin when he invaded Ukraine.

It was officially announced that Russia was going to achieve "denazification, demilitarization and neutrality of Ukraine", as well as "protect" the inhabitants of Donbass, the deputy recalled.

"On which of these points have we achieved results? None of these. Moreover, some of them have ceased to make any sense.. For example, the neutrality of Ukraine. What is the meaning of this requirement? None at the moment. It will not be neutral if it remains in existence," Zatulin said.

He believes that with the current support from the West, Russia will not be able to take over Ukraine in order to do something about it.

"The question is - will Ukraine, under the leadership of Zelensky or his successors, continue to exist following the results of all that is happening, or not? ", - said Zatulin.

He noted that although the leadership of Russia does not speak out on this topic, it "makes it clear" that it is aware of the current situation.