In Germany, they will begin to train the military of Ukraine on Leopard 2 and Marder

In Germany, Ukrainian servicemen will begin training on Marder BMPs by the end of January, and a little later on Leopard 2 tanks.
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced this.
It is noted that the training will take place at a training ground in Germany.
According to Pistorius, in the case of Marder, classes will start "before the end of January", and with Leopard 2 - "a little later."
The minister noted that he expects the transfer of the first batch of Leopard 2 to Ukraine "at the end of March or at the beginning of April."
