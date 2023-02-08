The European Parliament condemned the decision of the Georgian court in the case of Saakashvili

Members of the European Parliament expressed their disappointment with the decision of the Tbilisi City Court to reject the application for a stay or release from punishment of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili due to his poor health.
This is stated in a statement from the office of MEP Petras Auštrevičius.
The European Union recalled that the European Parliament earlier in its resolution of June 9, 2022 expressed concern about the state of health of President Saakashvili and called for his dismissal on humanitarian grounds so that he could receive proper medical treatment abroad.
On February 6, the Tbilisi City Court did not satisfy the petition of the lawyers and did not dismiss the former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili from punishment and did not postpone it. Saakashvili called the court's decision a death sentence.
