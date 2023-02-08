The European Parliament condemned the decision of the Georgian court in the case of Saakashvili

15:22 08 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Members of the European Parliament expressed their disappointment with the decision of the Tbilisi City Court to reject the application for a stay or release from punishment of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili due to his poor health.



This is stated in a statement from the office of MEP Petras Auštrevičius.

"We, the signatory members of the European Parliament, express our deep disappointment and regret at the indifference of the Georgian authorities to the rapidly deteriorating health of former President Mikheil Saakashvili," the statement said.

The European Union recalled that the European Parliament earlier in its resolution of June 9, 2022 expressed concern about the state of health of President Saakashvili and called for his dismissal on humanitarian grounds so that he could receive proper medical treatment abroad.

"To be a European means to be devoted to European values and ideals, which is still lacking on the Georgian side. We call on the Georgian authorities and the Georgian people to respect the human dignity of President Saakashvili and protect his life. We call on you to avert a tragedy that will undermine your European aspirations and delay EU accession," the MEPs summed up.

On February 6, the Tbilisi City Court did not satisfy the petition of the lawyers and did not dismiss the former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili from punishment and did not postpone it. Saakashvili called the court's decision a death sentence.