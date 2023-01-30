The EU explained the decision to supply tanks to Ukraine
18:25 30 January Kyiv, Ukraine
The European Union supported the decision to provide tanks to Ukraine in response to the escalation by the Russian Federation. This was stated at a briefing by the official representative of the EU Foreign Service, Peter Stano.
"The decision to supply tanks to Ukraine is due to the EU's determination to help Ukraine defend itself against the backdrop of an increase in the level of escalation from the Russian Federation. That is, this is a response to the escalation by Russia, which has been invading Ukraine for about a year, killing civilians, destroying civilian infrastructure, using hunger as a weapon," he said.
According to Stano, the Kremlin is trying to weaponize energy, food, to break Ukraine.
"As Russia continues its aggression, the EU must help Ukraine defend itself.. Because Ukraine is protecting its territories and people from aggression aimed at destroying the country and nation, as Putin himself stated. Thus, our actions are not aimed at escalation. "This is a response to the Russian escalation, attacks and bloodshed that the Russian Federation has decided against civilian targets and civilians in Ukraine," he said.
