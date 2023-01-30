The EU explained the decision to supply tanks to Ukraine

18:25 30 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The European Union supported the decision to provide tanks to Ukraine in response to the escalation by the Russian Federation. This was stated at a briefing by the official representative of the EU Foreign Service, Peter Stano.

"The decision to supply tanks to Ukraine is due to the EU's determination to help Ukraine defend itself against the backdrop of an increase in the level of escalation from the Russian Federation. That is, this is a response to the escalation by Russia, which has been invading Ukraine for about a year, killing civilians, destroying civilian infrastructure, using hunger as a weapon," he said.

According to Stano, the Kremlin is trying to weaponize energy, food, to break Ukraine.