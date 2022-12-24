There are 750 units of weapons and equipment in Dzhankoy district - General Staff

The aggressor is holding back large reserves in the north of the occupied Crimea to strengthen its groups that are fighting in Ukraine.
This was announced by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Brigadier General Alexei Gromov, during a briefing at the Military Media Center on December 1.
This was announced by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Brigadier General Alexei Gromov, during a briefing at the Military Media Center on December 1.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments