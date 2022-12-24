There are 750 units of weapons and equipment in Dzhankoy district - General Staff

12:52 01 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The aggressor is holding back large reserves in the north of the occupied Crimea to strengthen its groups that are fighting in Ukraine.

This was announced by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Brigadier General Alexei Gromov, during a briefing at the Military Media Center on December 1.
 
"The enemy is holding reserves in the north of the occupied Crimea to reinforce their groupings of troops in the Dnieper and Orekhovsky directions.. The city of Dzhankoy and the surrounding areas have actually turned into the largest military base in the Crimea, from where the Russian occupation troops and weapons and military equipment are relocated from the Russian Federation. Thus, according to intelligence data, there are about 750 pieces of weapons and military equipment in the field park near the settlement of Medvedevka (Dzhankoy district - ed.)," he said.