Peace conference on Ukraine held in Denmark – media

12:02 26 June Kyiv, Ukraine

A peace conference on Ukraine was held in the Danish capital Copenhagen. According to journalists, in addition to representatives of several Western countries, the event was also attended by diplomats from the countries of the global South - in particular, China, India, Brazil and South Africa.

This is reported by a number of media outlets and broadcast by the German public radio station Deutschlandfunk.



According to reports, the main goal was to enlist the support of these countries, which have so far taken a predominantly neutral or low-key stance on the war in Ukraine.



According to Brussels studio ARD, formal peace talks could take place as early as July.. The Danish media and the French news agency AFP reported that the initiative to hold the conference comes from Ukraine.