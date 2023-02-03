The presence of enemy missile carriers has increased in the Black Sea

11:08 03 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The number of rocket carriers has been increased in the ship grouping of the Russian fleet in the Black Sea. Among the 10 ships are two launch vehicles.

The total salvo can be 16 Caliber missiles.

This was announced by the speaker of the Operational Command South, Colonel Vladislav Nazarov.

In addition, according to him, the invaders have stepped up reconnaissance with drones. Preparations for possible shelling of Ukraine are fixed.
 
"A massive missile attack with the use of aviation is not ruled out," Nazarov said.