The thirteenth meeting in the Ramstein format began in Brussels

11:05 15 June Kyiv, Ukraine

A meeting in the Ramstein format has begun in Brussels, at which they plan to discuss issues of providing Ukraine with aircraft, other weapons systems and training Ukrainian pilots.

Pentagon spokesman outlines agenda at Ramstein. According to him, the allies will focus on the most effective support for our state, both now and in the future.. Topics to be discussed will include:

the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for further offensive operations, in particular, air defense, anti-tank systems and ammunition, as well as artillery, both short-range and long-range;

spare parts, maintenance instructions, and repair of military vehicles in the field;

interoperability of weapons, modernization and capabilities of the military-industrial complexes of the allied countries;

training of fighter pilots, in particular, the "future opportunities" of the Ukrainian air force.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expects partners at today's Ramstein meeting to make new commitments in support of Ukraine.

"I expect many new commitments, and we have only seen in the last few days both significant purchases from European allies, as well as from North America and the United States," Stoltenberg commented on expectations from today's meeting in the Rammstein format.

He recalled that US President Joseph Biden announced a new major defense support package for Ukraine a few days ago, and "in recent days we have seen several other European allies announce more support."

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov arrived at a meeting of the Contact Group for the Defense of Ukraine in the Rammstein format. He met with Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin.

"It is always a pleasure to meet with my friend and colleague Oleksiy Reznikov. Nearly 50 countries participating in today's Ukrainian Defense Contact Group join with you and the courageous defenders of Ukraine," wrote Lloyd Austin.

It should be noted that this is already the 13th meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Issues of Ukraine in the Ramstein format.