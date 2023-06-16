An alarm has been declared in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation: another "breakthrough of the DRG"

07:05 28 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Again, not calm in Russia. All available Internet channels are alarmed. Now, the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, is talking about the breakthrough of the DRG.

The Russian Telegram channel Baza writes that supposedly "saboteurs" are trying to break into the Bryansk region, so local residents were asked to hide in the basements, and all services were put on alert.

The Novosti Bryansk channel writes that battles with "Ukrainian saboteurs" are taking place near the village of Brovnichi.

"Ukrainian DRG tried to break into the village of Sushany, Bryansk region. It is also reported about an attempt to break through near the village of Brovnichi, there are now fighting. The Edelweiss (?!) signal has been announced ... Civilians are hiding in basements, shots are heard in the street," the message says.

In addition, it is reported that the region was attacked by drones.

"Drone-kamikaze attacked the car Niva of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation on the Brovnichi-Sushany road. According to preliminary data, two servicemen were killed," the Baza Telegram channel writes.

Recall, on May 22, the authorities of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation announced that a "Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group" had allegedly entered the border district of Graivoron. Fighting seems to have taken place in three villages. A counter-terrorist operation regime was operating in the region for about a day.

The Russian Volunteer Corps and the Legion of Freedom of Russia announced the start of an operation in the Belgorod region to liberate Russia from the regime of Vladimir Putin. The Main Intelligence Directorate then stated that only Russians were operating on the territory of the Belgorod region, creating a "safety zone" to protect Ukrainians.

Later, the commander of the RDK Denis White Rex said that the units entered the Belgorod region 42 km deep.