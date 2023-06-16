An alarm has been declared in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation: another "breakthrough of the DRG"

Again, not calm in Russia. All available Internet channels are alarmed. Now, the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, is talking about the breakthrough of the DRG.
The Russian Telegram channel Baza writes that supposedly "saboteurs" are trying to break into the Bryansk region, so local residents were asked to hide in the basements, and all services were put on alert.
The Novosti Bryansk channel writes that battles with "Ukrainian saboteurs" are taking place near the village of Brovnichi.
In addition, it is reported that the region was attacked by drones.
Recall, on May 22, the authorities of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation announced that a "Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group" had allegedly entered the border district of Graivoron. Fighting seems to have taken place in three villages. A counter-terrorist operation regime was operating in the region for about a day.
The Russian Volunteer Corps and the Legion of Freedom of Russia announced the start of an operation in the Belgorod region to liberate Russia from the regime of Vladimir Putin. The Main Intelligence Directorate then stated that only Russians were operating on the territory of the Belgorod region, creating a "safety zone" to protect Ukrainians.
Later, the commander of the RDK Denis White Rex said that the units entered the Belgorod region 42 km deep.
