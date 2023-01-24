In the coming days, Germany will decide on the supply of Leopard to Ukraine - Stoltenberg

13:37 24 January Kyiv, Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Berlin will soon allow the supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine. He said this after negotiations with the new head of the German Defense Ministry, Boris Pistorius, at a joint briefing.

"All countries that have them in service (and who are ready to share them with Ukraine) can start preparing them for transfer," Stoltenberg said.

He called for "space" for the allies to negotiate confidentially on how to work out a solution on tanks.

According to Pistorius, "the situation has not changed" over the past 24 hours, but Berlin is preparing "a decision that will be very soon."

The German minister also called on partner countries to start training Ukrainian military personnel on the use of Leopards.

Recall that Washington believes that news from Berlin on the issue of German tanks for Ukraine should be expected in the coming days.

Earlier, Ramstein-8 did not approve the transfer of tanks to Ukraine.