Active hostilities are expected in Ukraine in the near future - ISW

11:16 27 November Kyiv, Ukraine

The general pace of military operations will increase in the near future, this may happen within a few weeks. This was reported by analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

The overall pace of operations along the front lines has slowed in recent days due to deteriorating weather conditions, but is likely to pick up in a few weeks as temperatures drop and the ground freezes across the theater, US analysts said.

Ukrainian and Russian reports from critical sectors of the front in eastern and southern Ukraine, including Svatovo, Bakhmut and Vuhledar, indicate that operations on both sides are being hampered by heavy marshes as a result of the rains.

A predicted drop in temperatures across Ukraine over the next week is likely to freeze the ground and speed up the pace of hostilities as both sides increase mobility, experts say.

It is not known whether either side is actively prepared to resume major offensive or counter-offensive operations at this time, but the meteorological factors that impeded such operations will begin to weaken.

