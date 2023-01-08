Mobilization can be announced in Belarus at any moment - RND

08:34 08 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Belarusian opposition politician Pavel Latushko said that Alexander Lukashenko could announce mobilization in Belarus at any time, RND reports.

He noted that the dictator is only waiting for a go-ahead from his colleague Vladimir Putin and will join the war against Ukraine.

Latushko also said that many employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Belarus were ordered to hand over their passports.

"This means that these people will no longer be able to leave the territory of Belarus if they are mobilized," Latushko said.

He recalled that the presence of Russian military is constantly increasing in Belarus.. At the same time, according to him, 85% of Belarusians oppose the war.

Latushko criticizes Ukraine's partners, who "do not pay attention to Lukashenka, since no new sanctions are being introduced and no pressure is being exerted."

Earlier it became known that another echelon with Russian troops was transferred to Belarus. In just the last two days, at least 1,400-1,600 Russian soldiers could have been transferred to Vitebsk.

Lukashenka visited the military of the Russian Federation at the training ground near Ukraine