Mobilization exercises started in Belarus

10:24 21 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In the Minsk region of Belarus today, June 21, mobilization exercises started, organized by the military commissariats.



The message about the beginning of the exercises was published by the Ministry of Defense of Belarus. It is planned that the training will last until the end of this month, until June 30.



It is clarified that this is a regular event aimed at checking the readiness of military commissariats and local government agencies to perform "assigned tasks."



As part of the exercises, it is planned to deploy infrastructure facilities, attract military servicemen and automotive equipment, including ensuring the staffing of military commissariats, the details of which are specified by the Ministry of Defense.