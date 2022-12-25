Belarus lifts ban on visiting forests near Ukraine after 8 months

18:32 08 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Belarusian authorities have lifted the ban on visiting forests in the territory bordering Ukraine, which has been in effect since April.



This is reported by the Belarusian edition.

"The map of bans and restrictions on visiting forests in the regions of Belarus turned completely green ... this happened in early December - according to the data on the portal of the Ministry of Forestry, all bans and restrictions on visiting forests have been lifted. Regarding some regions of the Gomel region bordering Ukraine, this happened after 8 months. Recall that the forests in the south of the Gomel region began to be closed in April 2022, and then the map of prohibitions and restrictions on visiting the forests coincided with the scheme for the movement of military equipment of the Russian Federation.

The publication points out that in October, local forestries did not confirm the extension of the ban on visiting forests, but at the same time they referred to the decisions of the executive committees adopted at the request of the Ministry of Defense.



According to the publication, the presence of the Russian military remains in the Gomel and Mozyr districts of the Gomel region. At the same time, the State Border Committee of Belarus announced the extension of the ban on visiting the border strip in the Gomel region - until March 1, 2023.



The ban was introduced from June 1, 2022 to December 1, 2022, and has now been extended until at least spring.