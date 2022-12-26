In Belarus, announced a sudden check of the combat readiness of the army

11:11 13 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, ordered an urgent check of the combat readiness of the army.



This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Belarus on Tuesday, December 13.

"The measures will be comprehensive, the troops will have to advance to the designated areas as soon as possible, implement their engineering equipment, organize security and defense, and also build bridge crossings across the Neman and Berezina rivers," the message says.

Also, the Belarusian Ministry of Defense did not rule out restrictions on the movement of the military on civilian roads.