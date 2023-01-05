Personnel, weapons, military equipment of the Russian Federation will continue to arrive in Belarus

18:20 05 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Personnel, weapons, military and special equipment of the armed forces of the Russian Federation will continue to arrive in the Republic of Belarus.



This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Belarus.



It is noted that in this way the build-up of the regional grouping of troops of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation continues to ensure the military security of the Union State.



With the arriving units of the Russian Federation at the Belarusian training grounds, further combat coordination activities are planned. In addition, it is planned to conduct joint tactical flight training in order to increase the level of combat training of the aviation units of both countries.