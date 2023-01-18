Minister of Internal Affairs Monastyrsky died in a helicopter accident in the Kyiv region

10:21 18 January Kyiv, Ukraine

On the morning of January 18, a helicopter crashed in Brovary, Kyiv region. The crash killed Interior Minister Denis Monastyrsky and the leadership of the ministry.



This was announced by the head of the National Police Igor Klymenko.

"This morning, January 18, a State Emergency Service helicopter crashed in Brovary. As a result of a plane crash, the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs died: the minister, the first deputy minister and the state secretary," he wrote.

Based on Igor Klymenko's report, among the dead are Interior Minister Denis Monastyrsky, First Deputy Minister Yevgeny Yenin and State Secretary Yury Lubkovich.

As of 10 am, 16 dead are known, including 2 children. Nine of the dead were on board the helicopter, Klymenko added.

In addition, 22 victims are in the hospital, including 10 children, the official said.