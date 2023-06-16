09:18 11 June Kyiv, Ukraine

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian army begins to collapse from within. Among its employees, especially those in the zone of the so-called "secret operation", the number of cases of non-compliance with orders, sabotage, hazing, and desertion will melt.

It is noted that the reasons for the situation are the lack of a legal norm on the deadlines for military service in the Russian army, the lack of significant achievements on the battlefield and the spread of panic about future prospects.

"To solve these problems, the chief of the general staff of the armed forces of the Russian Federation made a decision, according to which the commanders of formations and military units were ordered to identify and send such persons to assault companies for their further use in the so-called "meat assaults"," the report says.

Earlier, PMC Wagner said that they allegedly entered into battle with regular Russian soldiers near Bakhmut and captured a lieutenant colonel.