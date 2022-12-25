ISW believes that Lukashenka refused Putin to participate in the war in Ukraine

09:44 20 December Kyiv, Ukraine

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, unrecognized by a number of countries, probably refused Russian President Vladimir Putin to make further integration concessions and take part in the war in Ukraine.



This is stated in the report of the Institute for the Study of War.

"Lukashenko, during a meeting in Minsk on December 19, probably prevented Putin's attempts to force Belarus to make further Russian-Belarusian integration concessions. Putin and Lukashenko refrained from publicly discussing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, while both leaders noted that Belarus was a threat from the West.

According to analysts, Putin said that he could consider training the crews of the Belarusian military aviation to use "ammunition with special warheads" because of the "exacerbation" of the situation on the external borders of the Union State.



Previously, ISW assessed that Lukashenka is using the rhetoric of protecting the Belarusian borders from the West and NATO, trying to avoid participation in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"Lukashenko also used similar hints about the possible deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus on February 17 in the context of the declared aggression of the West. Lukashenko noted that Russia will supply S-400 air defense systems and Iskander complexes. At the same time, Putin said that both leaders discussed the formation of a single defense space," the Institute noted.

ISW continues to assess that Belarus' participation in Putin's war against Ukraine remains unlikely.

"The fact that Putin seems to have accepted Lukashenka's theses without persuading him to correct them indirectly confirms this assessment. Lukashenka would most likely change his rhetoric in order to create some plausible explanation to his own people about why he suddenly turned away." from the fictitious NATO invasion threat he created to join Putin's catastrophic invasion of Ukraine .





