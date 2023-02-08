ISW analyzed exactly where the Russian Federation wants to launch a large-scale offensive

14:15 08 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian military command is probably in a hurry to launch a large-scale offensive operation in an attempt to capture the Donetsk region in an unrealistic time frame and without sufficient combat power.

This is discussed in the analytical report of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held a press conference on the state of war on February 7, likely in an attempt to position the Russian Defense Ministry as an effective leadership apparatus as the Russian military prepares for a major new offensive in Ukraine .

Shoigu stated that Russian troops were allegedly successfully developing operations near Bakhmut and Vugledar, and claimed that Russian troops had allegedly recently taken control of Soledar, Klishchievka, Podgorodnoye, Krasnopolovka, Blagodatnoe and Nikolaevka in the Bakhmutsky district and Lobkovo in Zaporozhye.



Most likely, Shoigu held this press conference to give the appearance of legitimacy to the Russian Ministry of Defense, which continues to reform the Russian army, prepare for a new offensive and create conditions for a long-term operation in Ukraine.



ISW estimates that Russian authorities are preparing for an "inevitable offensive" by Russia in Ukraine in the coming months. This training, according to analysts, also takes place at a strategic level with the participation of Russian command structures.



The UK Ministry of Defense assessed on February 7 that Russia is highly likely to be trying to launch a large-scale offensive operation in order to reach the administrative borders of the Donetsk region from the beginning of January 2023, but was able to advance only a few hundred meters per week, remind the ISW. The UK Department of Defense attributed the slow pace to a lack of Russian ammunition and a lack of maneuverable units needed for a successful and fast offensive.. The UK Ministry of Defense has noted



ISW analysts gave a similar assessment, noting that the Russian leadership may again be planning a decisive offensive based on erroneous assumptions about the Russian military potential.. And probably does not have the combat power necessary to carry out more than one major offensive operation. Most likely, Shoigu held this press conference to give the appearance of legitimacy to the Russian Ministry of Defense, which continues to reform the Russian army, prepare for a new offensive and create conditions for a long-term operation in Ukraine.ISW estimates that Russian authorities are preparing for an "inevitable offensive" by Russia in Ukraine in the coming months. This training, according to analysts, also takes place at a strategic level with the participation of Russian command structures.The UK Ministry of Defense assessed on February 7 that Russia is highly likely to be trying to launch a large-scale offensive operation in order to reach the administrative borders of the Donetsk region from the beginning of January 2023, but was able to advance only a few hundred meters per week, remind the ISW. The UK Department of Defense attributed the slow pace to a lack of Russian ammunition and a lack of maneuverable units needed for a successful and fast offensive.. The UK Ministry of Defense has noted that Russia is unlikely to build up the combat power necessary to have a significant impact on the outcome of the war , as long as the Russian military command continues to demand unrealistic and rapid advances.ISW analysts gave a similar assessment, noting that the Russian leadership may again be planning a decisive offensive based on erroneous assumptions about the Russian military potential.. And probably does not have the combat power necessary to carry out more than one major offensive operation.