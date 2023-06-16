ISW assessed the chances of Wagner PMC to continue hostilities outside of Bakhmut

14:34 22 May Kyiv, Ukraine

An analytical report from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) argues that the chances of the Wagner PMC, in its current depleted state, continuing to fight outside of Bakhmut are unlikely.

The ISW noted that the "Wagnerites" hold the western administrative borders of Bakhmut, while Ukrainian forces continue to focus on counterattacks in the vicinity of the city.. According to the Ukrainian military, they control a small area in the southwestern part of Bakhmut around the T0504 highway.



This is tacit confirmation that Russian forces control the rest of the western and northwestern parts of Bakhmut, if not the entire city, analysts say.



The ISW noted that statements by officials indicate that Ukrainian forces have withdrawn from the rest of Bakhmut, except for those adjacent to two highways leading into the city.

"The likely capture by Wagner of the last small area in the west of Bakhmut does not affect Ukrainian counterattacks north and south of Bakhmut, as well as Ukrainian control of land lines around the city, which the exhausted Wagner forces must reach in order to conduct further offensives operations," the report said.

Russian troops are likely to require additional reinforcements to contain the city of Bakhmut and its flanks through operations in other directions, analysts say.. It is not yet clear whether Prigozhin will actually withdraw his forces from Bakhmut, but some milbloggers suggest that he will send the Wagnerites to another "critical" front line at the end of May," the Institute noted.