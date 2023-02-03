ISW explained whether the Russians will be able to capture the Donbass before March

Russian President Vladimir Putin apparently again overestimated the capabilities of the Russian military by ordering the complete capture of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions by March.
This is discussed in the analytical report of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).
ISW estimates that the so-called "great Russian offensive" by April 2023 is likely to prematurely culminate during the spring rains in April, if not sooner.. There is no talk of operationally significant consequences for the Russian Federation, analysts say.
The representative of the Main Directorate of Military Intelligence (GUR) of Ukraine, Andriy Chernyak, said in an interview on February 1 that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian military to seize the entire Donetsk and Lugansk regions by March 2023, recalls ISW. Chernyak also said that Russian troops are moving additional assault teams, units, weapons and military equipment to unspecified areas of eastern Ukraine, likely in the Luhansk region.
ISW saw no evidence that Russian forces had regained sufficient combat strength to defeat Ukrainian forces in eastern Ukraine and capture more than 11,300 square kilometers of unoccupied Donetsk Oblast (more than 42 percent of the total area of Donetsk Oblast) until March.
A premature culmination of the Russian offensive by April could create favorable conditions for Ukrainian forces. They will be able to use them in their own counter-offensive in late spring or summer 2023 after attracting Western tank supplies, according to an analytical report.
ISW estimates that the so-called "great Russian offensive" by April 2023 is likely to prematurely culminate during the spring rains in April, if not sooner.. There is no talk of operationally significant consequences for the Russian Federation, analysts say.
The representative of the Main Directorate of Military Intelligence (GUR) of Ukraine, Andriy Chernyak, said in an interview on February 1 that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian military to seize the entire Donetsk and Lugansk regions by March 2023, recalls ISW. Chernyak also said that Russian troops are moving additional assault teams, units, weapons and military equipment to unspecified areas of eastern Ukraine, likely in the Luhansk region.
ISW saw no evidence that Russian forces had regained sufficient combat strength to defeat Ukrainian forces in eastern Ukraine and capture more than 11,300 square kilometers of unoccupied Donetsk Oblast (more than 42 percent of the total area of Donetsk Oblast) until March.
A premature culmination of the Russian offensive by April could create favorable conditions for Ukrainian forces. They will be able to use them in their own counter-offensive in late spring or summer 2023 after attracting Western tank supplies, according to an analytical report.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments