Emergency blackouts introduced in 10 regions of Ukraine

In Ukraine, there is a significant shortage of capacity. Emergency shutdowns operate in 10 regions, Ukrenergo reports on Friday, January 27.
It is indicated that yesterday's attack by Russian aggressors caused significant damage to several high-voltage network facilities. This happened at a time when the power grid was still recovering from a previous series of enemy rocket attacks that had damaged power plants.. As a result, electricity production at operating power plants cannot fully cover consumption.
It is also indicated that after the last missile attack, restrictions are in effect in Odessa, in other regions where high-voltage infrastructure has experienced Russian missile or drone strikes, consumers are healed according to backup schemes.
