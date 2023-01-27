Emergency blackouts introduced in 10 regions of Ukraine

12:30 27 January Kyiv, Ukraine

In Ukraine, there is a significant shortage of capacity. Emergency shutdowns operate in 10 regions, Ukrenergo reports on Friday, January 27.



It is indicated that yesterday's attack by Russian aggressors caused significant damage to several high-voltage network facilities. This happened at a time when the power grid was still recovering from a previous series of enemy rocket attacks that had damaged power plants.. As a result, electricity production at operating power plants cannot fully cover consumption.

"All oblenergos have been brought consumption limits valid during the day ... Already, the Dispatch Center sees exceeding the limits in 10 regions, as a result of which emergency shutdowns are applied in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporozhye, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Volyn, Lvov, Rivne areas. During the day, emergency shutdowns are also possible in other areas.

It is also indicated that after the last missile attack, restrictions are in effect in Odessa, in other regions where high-voltage infrastructure has experienced Russian missile or drone strikes, consumers are healed according to backup schemes.