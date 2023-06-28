The head of the Odessa territorial recruitment center was fired - Gumenyuk

18:26 28 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The head of the Odessa regional territorial recruitment center, Yevgeny Borisov, was dismissed from his post by decision of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander.



This was reported by the press secretary of the Operational Command South, Natalia Gumenyuk, on Wednesday, June 28.



Gumenyuk confirmed that the decision to dismiss Colonel Borisov was made on June 23, and the procedure for transferring the position and the planned implementation of a new leader is currently underway, which requires some time.



During this transitional period, the duties of the head of the regional territorial recruitment center will be performed by his deputy in accordance with the established procedure, until a new head is appointed by the command.



Gumenyuk stressed that the command provides all the necessary information, according to which an official request was submitted, and does not interfere in the work of law enforcement agencies.. Currently, investigators are actively collecting evidence in this case.