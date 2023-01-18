The increase in the Russian army will not affect the war in Ukraine in the coming months - ISW

The expansion of the Russian Armed Forces, planned by the Russian military-political leadership, most likely will not have any consequences for the course of the war in Ukraine for at least the next six months.
This is reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced on January 17 that he will comply with Russian President Vladimir Putin 's directive to carry out wide-ranging military reform between 2023 and 2026 to expand the Russian Armed Forces, analysts said.. In their opinion, this will be carried out in preparation for a protracted war in Ukraine, as well as establishing conditions for the rapid construction of a much stronger Russian army.
In particular, we are talking about increasing the number of military personnel in the Russian army from 1.35 million to 1.5 million people, "large-scale changes" in the composition, staffing and administrative-territorial division of the Russian Armed Forces, strengthening key components of the Russian army, creating 12 new divisions , as well as other configurations.
The ISW recalled that Shoigu had previously made statements about Russian military reforms that were never implemented, for example, in May 2022, when he called for the formation of 12 new units of the Western Military District (ZVO) of an unspecified echelon by the end of 2022. There was also an unfulfilled call from the Russian Defense Ministry to recruit 100,000 reservists in August 2021.
The authors of the publication note that earlier Russia has already faced problems with the full staffing of brigades and regiments, the lack of a sufficient number of instructors, as well as the difficulties of fully forming one new division, which was announced in 2020. In addition, Russia will continue to face economic challenges that may limit the ability of the Russian military command to provide for its troops.
At the same time, the planned changes in the RF Armed Forces are unlikely to be implemented on time and will not affect the course of the war in Ukraine in the near future.. At the same time, the consequences of the reform may become tangible as early as next year and create threats not only for Ukraine, but also for its Western allies.
At the same time, ISW is convinced that Ukraine is likely to have a window of opportunity until the summer and throughout the summer of 2023 if the West provides it with the necessary support.
