The increase in the Russian army will not affect the war in Ukraine in the coming months - ISW

09:03 18 January Kyiv, Ukraine





This is reported by the Institute for the Study of War



Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced on January 17 that he will comply with Russian President Vladimir Putin



In particular, we are talking about increasing the number of military personnel in the Russian army from 1.35 million to 1.5 million people, "large-scale changes" in the composition, staffing and administrative-territorial division of the Russian Armed Forces, strengthening key components of the Russian army, creating 12 new divisions , as well as other configurations. The expansion of the Russian Armed Forces, planned by the Russian military-political leadership, most likely will not have any consequences for the course of the war in Ukraine for at least the next six months.

"These reforms demonstrate Russia's intention to reform the Russian armed forces for large-scale conventional warfare in general, and not just for the current war against Ukraine, as previously assessed by ISW. It is unclear if the Russian Armed Forces will be able to grow, as Shoigu described, within 3 years.

"These reforms demonstrate Russia's intention to reform the Russian armed forces for large-scale conventional warfare in general, and not just for the current war against Ukraine, as previously assessed by ISW. It is unclear if the Russian Armed Forces will be able to grow, as Shoigu described, within 3 years.

The ISW recalled that Shoigu had previously made statements about Russian military reforms that were never implemented, for example, in May 2022, when he called for the formation of 12 new units of the Western Military District (ZVO) of an unspecified echelon by the end of 2022. There was also an unfulfilled call from the Russian Defense Ministry to recruit 100,000 reservists in August 2021.



The authors of the publication note that earlier Russia has already faced problems with the full staffing of brigades and regiments, the lack of a sufficient number of instructors, as well as the difficulties of fully forming one new division, which was announced in 2020. In addition, Russia will continue to face economic challenges that may limit the ability of the Russian military command to provide for its troops.

"Russia's ability to achieve large-scale and rapid changes in its military capabilities depends on the willingness of President Vladimir Putin to redirect a significant part of the federal budget to military buildup and put Russia in a kind of martial law for several years.. There are indications that Putin may be ready to do so," ISW said.

At the same time, the planned changes in the RF Armed Forces are unlikely to be implemented on time and will not affect the course of the war in Ukraine in the near future.. At the same time, the consequences of the reform may become tangible as early as next year and create threats not only for Ukraine, but also for its Western allies.

“Reform and expansion on the scale Shoigu outlined will not take place in time to significantly affect the war in Ukraine for many months, but it could change the balance of power until 2024 and set the stage for a more serious military threat from Russia to neighbors, including NATO, in the coming years," the Institute's analysts write.

At the same time, ISW is convinced that Ukraine is likely to have a window of opportunity until the summer and throughout the summer of 2023 if the West provides it with the necessary support.