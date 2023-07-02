Successful advancement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Taurida direction

09:14 02 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Despite the fierce resistance of the occupiers, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are successful in advancing and liberating the Ukrainian land. As Brigadier General, Commander of the Tavria operational-strategic grouping of troops Alexander Tarnavsky said on Telegram, the defense forces are doing well and are moving forward in the Tauride direction.

According to him, during the day the enemy's losses in killed and wounded amounted to about two companies.

"The defense forces in the Tauride direction are making progress and moving forward. The rocket and artillery units completed 1201 fire missions during the day. The loss of the enemy in killed and wounded amounted to almost two companies," Tarnavsky wrote.

He noted that 14 units of enemy military equipment were destroyed during the day. In particular, armored personnel carriers, BM-21 Grad, MT-12 Rapira anti-tank gun, 3 Zala UAVs, 3 2A36 Giatsint-B guns, 2 2S7 Pion self-propelled artillery mounts, 2A65 Msta-B howitzer and automotive equipment. Four enemy ammunition depots were also destroyed.

Earlier, the General Staff reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully repel all enemy attacks.