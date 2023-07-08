The successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Bakhmut area give a tactical advantage - ISW

Over the past two days, on July 6 and 7, Ukrainian troops have achieved significant tactically important successes in the Bakhmut area of the Donetsk region.. At the same time, a counteroffensive is being carried out on three other sectors of the front.. This is stated in the ISW report on Friday, July 7th.

According to analysts, the Ukrainian army achieved success in the area of the village of Yagodnoye (2 km north of Bakhmut), and also achieved partial success near Klishchievka (7 km southwest of Bakhmut).

The report refers to the statement of the commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky, who noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have established control over previously unidentified lost positions in the Bakhmut area.

Also, according to experts, Ukrainian troops continue their counteroffensive in the south of the Zaporozhye region and along the administrative border between the Zaporozhye and Donetsk regions.

"In turn, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation and other Russian sources claimed that Ukrainian forces were conducting offensive operations in the direction of the Kremennaya Lugansk region along the border of the Kharkiv and Lugansk regions," the analysts said.

Recall that this morning the General Staff reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had a partial success and are being fixed in the area of the village of Kleschievka in the Bakhmut direction.. Heavy fighting continues there.

Later it became known that the Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced more than a kilometer in the Bakhmut direction.