Successes at the front can strengthen the position of Ukraine at the negotiating table with the Russian Federation - Stoltenberg

10:53 15 June Kyiv, Ukraine

A successful Ukrainian counter-offensive could strengthen Ukraine's position at the negotiating table with the Russian Federation. Now, according to the General Secretary, there are no signs that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready for peace talks with Ukraine. But if Ukraine manages to liberate more territory, its position during the negotiations will be much stronger.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during a meeting with journalists in Brussels.

“Of course, there is no sign that Putin or his henchmen are ready for peace, or for any negotiations. But we are convinced that if Ukraine manages to liberate more territory, this will mean that its position during the negotiations will be much stronger. Therefore, we are betting on a counteroffensive and that it be successful,” Stoltenberg said.

According to Stoltenberg, at a certain stage, Putin will understand that he cannot win, and he will have to sit down at the negotiating table.