Russia's efforts to put pressure on Lukashenka are futile - ISW

12:54 13 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia has been conducting an information-psychological operation for 9 months aimed at deterring the Ukrainian Defense Forces near the borders with Belarus, declaring that the Belarusian ground forces are about to join the Russian invasion of Ukraine.



According to most Western and Ukrainian experts, an invasion of Belarus into Ukraine in the foreseeable future is unlikely.



Thus, analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believe that “the Kremlin’s pressure on Belarus to support Russian aggression in Ukraine is part of a long-term effort aimed at consolidating further control over Belarus,” emphasizing that Belarus is unlikely to invade Ukraine because for the internal dynamics in the country.



Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, also said that according to intelligence, “there is no threat of invasion today,” despite ongoing Russian-Belarusian exercises.

Nevertheless, in Belarusian publics there is more and more information that mobilized Russian military personnel continue to arrive on the territory of Belarus.



On December 9, on the official page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information appeared that “the situation in the Volyn and Polesye directions was “without significant changes - no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were found. In the cities of Mozyr, Gomel and Mogilev, an increase in Russian mobilized military personnel was noted.



On December 12, information appeared on the page of “Belarusian Gayun” that “in the Republic of Belarus, as part of the formation of a joint grouping of troops with Russia, Russian equipment began to be transferred closer to the border with Ukraine”: from the Obuz-Lesnovsky training ground in the Baranovichi district towards the Brest training ground in the Brest district of the Brest 24 units of equipment advanced to the area, including 4 trawls with T-80 tanks, a mortar battery, communication vehicles and engineering equipment.

In addition, according to confirmed information, Belarusian doctors began to be handed "mobilization orders", according to which it is necessary to appear at the military registration and enlistment offices within 10 days, which specifies the size of the clothes and shoes of medical workers.. Summons come to work, in the mailbox, at the place of residence, just a text message with the words "come". Even women, both doctors and nurses, fall under the draft..

Lidia Tarasenko, coordinator of the Medical Solidarity Fund, created to help Belarusian doctors who suffered from repressions, confirmed that courses in military field surgery are currently being held at the Belarusian Medical Academy of Postgraduate Education.



Despite the almost complete control of Russia over the Belarusian military, the Kremlin’s pressure on Lukashenka, the possible participation of Belarusian military personnel in the Russian-Ukrainian war on the side of the Russian Federation, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are ready to give a worthy rebuff.



The main thing is to trust trusted sources of information, critically assess the data, not succumb to provocations and does not become an accomplice or a source of fake news.