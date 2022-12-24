The efforts of the Russian army near Bakhmut reached a dead end - ISW

The occupiers continue to suffer losses incommensurable with any advantage that the capture of the city can bring.. This was announced by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in a November 30 report.
It is noted that since the end of May, Russian troops have been constantly spending combat forces on small settlements around Bakhmut and have advanced several kilometers in six months.
According to ISW estimates, during June and July of this year, the Armed Forces of Ukraine ensured that the Russian troops concentrated their efforts on Severodonetsk and Lisichansk, which have limited operational and strategic importance, benefiting from the ongoing degradation of Russian manpower and equipment.
The costs associated with six months of brutal, hard-fought and exhausting fighting around Bakhmut far outweigh any operational advantage the Russians could gain from taking Bakhmut.
The Russian offensive around Bakhmut is absorbing much of the available combat power, potentially facilitating the continuation of Ukrainian counter-offensives elsewhere.
