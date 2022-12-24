The efforts of the Russian army near Bakhmut reached a dead end - ISW

09:43 01 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The occupiers continue to suffer losses incommensurable with any advantage that the capture of the city can bring.. This was announced by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in a November 30 report.



It is noted that since the end of May, Russian troops have been constantly spending combat forces on small settlements around Bakhmut and have advanced several kilometers in six months.

"Russian efforts to advance on Bakhmut led to the continued depletion of manpower and equipment, as a result of which the troops were trapped in relatively insignificant settlements for weeks and months. This scheme of operations is very reminiscent of the previous attempts of the Russian Federation to take Severodonetsk and Lisichansk at the beginning of the war," the analysts said.



According to ISW estimates, during June and July of this year, the Armed Forces of Ukraine ensured that the Russian troops concentrated their efforts on Severodonetsk and Lisichansk, which have limited operational and strategic importance, benefiting from the ongoing degradation of Russian manpower and equipment.

"Russian troops eventually captured Lisichansk and Severodonetsk and reached the border of the Lugansk region, but this tactical success had little operational effect, as the Russian offensive in the east then culminated. Russian efforts in this area have largely stalled, as they did in early July. Even if Russian forces continue to advance towards and within Bakhmut, and even if they force a controlled withdrawal of Ukrainians from the city (as they did in Lysichansk), Bakhmut itself offers them little operational advantage.



The costs associated with six months of brutal, hard-fought and exhausting fighting around Bakhmut far outweigh any operational advantage the Russians could gain from taking Bakhmut.



The Russian offensive around Bakhmut is absorbing much of the available combat power, potentially facilitating the continuation of Ukrainian counter-offensives elsewhere.