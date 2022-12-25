The level of military threat from Belarus is growing - OS commander

11:45 20 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The units of the Russian troops in Belarus are enough to create a threat to Ukraine and carry out tactical actions, but the Ukrainian forces are monitoring the situation and taking appropriate measures.

This was stated by the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Sergei Naev.



He noted that the training of the Russian guidance aircraft and interceptor aircraft of carriers of air-launched ballistic missiles "Dagger" in Belarus is carried out for the sole purpose of clarifying targets on the territory of Ukraine intended for missile strikes.

"We are taking all measures to reduce this level of threat, " Naev said.

According to the commander, the 2nd motorized rifle division of the 1st tank army and an aviation group, which includes the latest models of aviation of the aerospace forces of the Russian armed forces, are now concentrated on the territory of Belarus.



In addition, there are units armed with Iskander operational-tactical missile systems with ballistic missiles for them, intended for use on targets on the territory of Ukraine.

"This potential is currently sufficient to create a threat to Ukraine and conduct tactical actions.. At the same time, we are closely monitoring the weapons that are being overturned by Russia and are conducting a daily analysis accordingly.. The level of military threat is gradually increasing, but we are also taking adequate measures," Naev said.

The commander of the OS noted that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provided for a significant increase in groupings with a significant increase in forces and means from Belarus.