Water level in Zaporizhia decreased after the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station - Yermak

11:43 03 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Currently, in the city of Zaporozhye, the Dnieper River can be easily crossed, since the water level after the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station by Russian forces has dropped to half a meter, and in some places the water has completely receded, leaving a sandy bottom.



This information was provided by Andriy Yermak, head of the President's Office.

"This is an environmental disaster.. The Dnieper River in the area of the Dnieper hydroelectric power station after the explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station, organized by Russian forces, turned into a lifeless space," Yermak wrote.

In the published photographs, you can see people easily crossing the Dnieper River on the sand, and the dam of the Dnieper hydroelectric power station is also fully visible in the background.