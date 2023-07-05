Water level in ZNPP pond remains under control - Energoatom

11:15 05 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Energoatom reports that the situation with the water level in the pond, which serves to cool the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), remains stable and under control.



Information about this was published in the Energoatom Telegram channel.



According to the company, despite the explosion of the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power plant, carried out by Russian invaders, the situation at the ZNPP remains stable and under control.



At the moment, as of July 5, 08:00 am, the water level in the ZNPP cooling pond remains unchanged and is 16.56 meters.



The water level in the canal of thermal power plants (TPP), from where, if necessary, the ZNPP pond is recharged, is at the level of 11.15 meters. Recently, the water level in the canal has practically not decreased, since its indicators no longer depend on the Kakhovka reservoir.



Energoatom recalls that ZNPP power units have not been operating since September 2022, so there is no active evaporation of water from the cooling pond.