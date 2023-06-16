The level of flooding in the Kherson region is decreasing, but an increase in water is expected

10:22 07 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Flooding in the Kherson region caused by the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam is declining, but a further increase in water per meter is predicted over the next 20 hours, according to the head of the regional military administration Alexander Prokudin, reported on June 7.

"Due to significant damage to the dam, we expect the continued arrival of water. Our forecasts indicate an increase in water levels of about a meter over the next 20 hours," he said.



The head of the Regional State Administration also noted that during the night the Belozersk community began to be flooded.