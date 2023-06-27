17:59 27 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrtelecom handed over 500 special tablets to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. These devices are designed for orientation, analysis and planning, and are designed to assist the military in combat missions.



According to the press service of the company, on Tuesday, June 27, the total number of such tablets that will be distributed among the fighters is 2.43 thousand..



The acquisition and transfer of equipment was carried out by Ukrtelecom on behalf of the Steel Front military initiative, founded by businessman Rinat Akhmetov.



20 brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be equipped with these tablets.

“Today, with great respect and gratitude, we are handing over these special means to our defenders, and let them help the soldiers save their lives and resist the enemy who invaded our native land,” commented Ukrtelecom CEO Yuriy Kurmaz.



Representatives of the company's press service also clarified that today's transfer of tablets is only part of the total material contribution of Ukrtelecom in support of the Ukrainian defense forces, which currently amounts to UAH 50 million.