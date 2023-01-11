Ukroboronprom launched serial production of fragmentation mines in one of the NATO countries

17:07 11 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The state concern "Ukroboronprom" has launched mass production of 82-mm mortar rounds abroad at the facilities of one of the NATO member countries.



This was reported by the press service of the defense concern, noting that "a mine is many times better than a regular mine."

"The number of deadly fragments recorded during tests on target shields and on the target environment site is 2-2.5 times more than a regular mine should have. The size and shape of the fragments are also better than regular ones.

So, according to the standard, when a regular mine explodes, the number of fragments that should hit a target at a distance of 5 meters should reach 198 units, at a distance of 10 meters - 70 units, and at a distance of 15 meters - 41 units. In the ammunition, improved by the specialists of the Ukroboronprom enterprises, these are 460, 140 and 69 fragments, respectively.