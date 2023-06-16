Ukrhydroenergo warns of a possible increase in the area of ​​flooding

12:56 07 June Kyiv, Ukraine

After the terrorist act committed by the Russian invaders at the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, there has been an ongoing increase in the water level. However, in the coming days, an increase in the area of flooding is also expected.



This information was commented by the Director General of Ukrhydroenergo Igor Sirota during his speech at the telethon, which took place on Wednesday, June 7.

"We observe that the Kakhovka reservoir has sunk by 2.5 meters. In Kherson, the level rose by 5 meters. The water level continues to rise over the next day," he said.

According to him, the rate of rise in the water level in the Kakhovka reservoir is slowing down. If earlier there was an increase of 30-40 cm daily, now this value is 5-7 cm.