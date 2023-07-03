Ukrenergo restored power transmission line for Zaporozhye NPP

12:46 03 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrenergo has restored the operation of one of the power lines that provides continuous power to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.



The press service of the company distributed this information through its official channel in the Telegram messenger.

"Over the weekend (July 1-2), Ukrenergo again took on the task of restoring the operation of one of the power lines, which plays an important role in providing energy to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.. However, it should be noted that the implementation of these works is complicated by the difficult security situation," the official statement said.

Representatives of the company also stressed that energy industry specialists continue to actively restore damaged facilities that were subjected to massive attacks from the enemy.

In addition, scheduled maintenance work on equipment is carried out.