16:55 18 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian propagandists continue the campaign to spread fakes about the alleged "resumption of exports" of Ukrainian electricity. This was reported by Ukrenergo on Sunday, December 18.

This time, Russian propagandists will make public the publication of a fake letter allegedly from the head of Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytsky to the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy.

"The authors of the fake are in such a hurry that they apply from the "board of directors" of Ukrenergo. Although the Ukrainian system operator has only a supervisory board and a board. The "Board of Directors" belongs to the Russian network operator, from which Ukraine disconnected forever on February 24," the message reads.

It is indicated that this is another unsuccessful attempt by Russia to convince the Ukrainians that the power industry is allegedly to blame for the blackouts, and not nine massive waves of Russian attacks.

At the same time, the fact that Ukraine stopped exporting electricity on October 11 can be seen on the information platforms of European networks.

Recall that as of the morning of December 18, a significant shortage of electricity remains in Ukraine. At the same time, consumption volumes in the country increased against the backdrop of the launch of nuclear power plants to the planned capacity.